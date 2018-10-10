Four-car crash on Doncaster Road causes major rush-hour traffic

Four cars were involved in a crash this morning causing major traffic problems for commuters.

Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road, Agbrigg, Wakefield, at 7.22am this morning to reports of a traffic collision.

Four cars, a blue Ford, grey Fiat 500, a white BMW and a black Honda Civic, were involved.

A police spokeswoman said one person received minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked, causing a build up of traffic in and around the area.

Arriva buses 148, 149 and 496 were also reported to be operating 35 minutes late due to the accident.