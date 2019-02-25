Four people injured in crash that closed M62 at Castleford

All three lanes of the M62 at Castleford are now re-opened after a crash between a car and lorry earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to junction 31 of the M62 westbound, Normanton Interchange (Castleford) at 11.51am today after reports of a crash between a car and a lorry.

A police spokesman said four people were injured and taken to Pinderfields Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police closed all three lanes while emergency services worked at the scene and a detour via the exit and entry slip roads were put in place.

There was queueing traffic and congestion to junction 32 (Pontefract)

Highways England said the HGV has now been recovered and all lanes are now running.