Four-year-old seriously hurt after being hit by bus
A four-year-old suffered serious injuries after being hit by a bus.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:34 am
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:36 am
It happened at 3.20pm yesterday, Tuesday, May 25 on Shay Lane in Crofton.
A single-decker bus was travelling along the road from the direction of Harrison Road, towards Walton, when the collision occurred.
As a result, the child suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Any witnesses to the incident - including anyone who saw either the bus or the child before the collision and/or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 990 of 25 May or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat