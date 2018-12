Castleford will host free ice skating next weekend.

The events, at Motorpoint Castleford, will include face painting, live music, hot and cold drinks, and a tombola.



The sessions will run from Friday, December 28 to Sunday, December 30, 10am to 4pm.



All proceeds will go towards the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.



There will be a selection box treasure hunt on the Saturday.