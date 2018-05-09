From artisan producers to cake competitions: The Great British Food Festival comes to Leeds

The iconic Harewood House will once again be the grand setting of this year’s Great British Food Festival, taking place over the second May bank holiday weekend, on May 26-28.

This food festival will feature numerous local and artisan producers, delicious hot food vendors, real ale and wine bars, kids cookery lessons, a variety of children’s activities and top chef demos.

There will also be a cake competition, the popular Men V’s Food challenge and excellent live music, making this a fabulous foodie day out for all of the family.

The main chef demo area will host great local and tv chefs and all demos are free as they are part of the admission ticket, so all visitors can pick up top foodie tips and tips if they’d like to.

Artisan foodie talks and the popular Great British Cake off and Men V’s Food will also feature once again during this festival, allowing everybody to get involved.

The Great British Food Festival will also showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink, making this a great place to get a real taste of the best of Great British produce.

This festival also embraces a mixtures of other cultures and cuisines, including food such as Thai, Mexican and Asian.

Pulled pork, prime steak and the best local burgers and sausages will also be on offer for those with more traditional tastes, meaning there’s plenty of choice to get those taste buds tingling.

This festival allows you to sample and buy local produce, enjoy tasty food and drinks and sit back and relax, taking in the live music in the splendid grounds of Harewood House.

If you would like to bring a dog with you, they are welcome to attend the event on a lead, but they are not permitted in the marquees. Your four-legged friend is also welcome in the grounds of Harewood on a lead excluding the Bird Garden, Farm Experience and Adventure Playground.

Your Food Festival ticket also includes access to Below Stairs of the House and if you would like to visit the State Floor, upgrades can be purchased at the House Desk on the day.

If you are a Harewood member you can access the event free of charge.

For more information click here.