From cookery to crafts: The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival returns this summer

This summer will once again see the annual return of the popular Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, which will be filled with all sorts of foodie fun.

From Saturday July 21- 22 the scenic Yorkshire Dales provides the splendid backdrop for the summer festival, which will even feature celeb Chefs including James Martin & Gino D’Acampo.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, drawing in a huge number of guests, both local and from further afield.

Taking place at Funkirk Farm in Skipton, there will be a wide array of food, cooking, crafts and live music, making it the perfect combination for those who enjoy both food and music.

There will be plenty to do, including watching local chefs, aga cooking and crafting demonstrations and a selection of hands on workshops.

The little ones can also keep entertained with the vintage funfair and a wide selection of other activities.

For the adults there’s tasting sessions, live music, hundreds of exhibitors and the best street food and drink the UK has to offer, providing a fun day out for all the family.

What’s even better is that if you want to turn it into a weekend away, you can enjoy 3 nights of camping, or if you prefer something a little more glamorous, glamping is also available too.

Campers can stay from Friday right through until Monday morning, ensuring that they don’t miss out on a second of this festival.

Pub quizzes and discos will also be on offer in the evenings in order to keep the whole family entertained from dawn until dusk, providing a great summer break away in Yorkshire.

The main Festival is open from 9:00 until 19:00 on Saturday July 21 and 9:00 until 19:00 on Sunday July 22.

Those who are camping over the weekend are welcome to arrive from 14:00 on Friday July 20, but must be off site by 12:00 on Monday July 23.

Children aged 7 or under are free to enter the Festival with an adult who has purchased a Standard Entrance Ticket (1 adult to 4 children aged 7 or under is required).

Dogs are also welcome at this festival, it it just asked that they are kept on a short lead. Dogs are also welcome in the camping / caravan fields.

This year’s food and drink festival will also see the first ever Skipton Foodie’s Trail, where you will be able to use a specifically designed map to navigate your way around Skipton’s charming cobbled streets and market.

From fish and chips in the Dales, to award-winning pies to renowned chocolatiers, use the map to discover hidden gems and delicious treats during your visit to the town.

For more information about this festival visit: yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com/





