From film to comedy: Hebden Bridge Arts Festival returns for its 25th year this month

The renowned Hebden Bridge Arts Festival returns to the market town for its 25th year on June 22- July 1.

Featuring a mixture of internationally acclaimed, renowned artists and emerging artists, this festival celebrates an amalgamation of local support, international vision and superb leadership.

Hebden Bridge will provide the pretty backdrop to the festival

Hebden Bridge Arts Festival began in 1993 and is now an annual celebration of the market town’s creativity and unique landscape.

Now in its 25th year, it is one of Yorkshire’s longest running arts festivals with a reputation for delivering big names in a local, quaint setting.

This festival has long been a support and haven for those wanting to develop in the industry, as well as being on the festival circuit as a fantastic place to perform in.

Organisers of this festival want to support as many people as they can, and celebrate, dance, sing, make, learn and share with as many people in the area as possible, alongside guests who perform at the festival.

The programme is jam packed full of events, with performances and exhibitions taking place not only throughout the festival, but with special additions before and after too.

This festival will feature a mixture of film, exhibitions, comedy, lectures and workshops, theatre and performance, and music, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Every year a wide array of volunteers become involved with supporting the Hebden Bridge Arts festival, which is a great way for people to get involved with the local community and be a part of an exciting annual event.

Where can I buy tickets?

All of the tickets are available to purchase online. For more information visit: hebdenbridgeartsfestival.co.uk/box-office

For all events happening at the Trades Club you can purchase tickets via their website thetradesclub.com or visit them at The Trades Club, Holme Street, Hebden Bridge.

Alternatively some tickets are still available to purchase at the Town Hall St George’s St, Hebden Bridge (8.30 am-3pm).