A salon owner turned Santa Claus after delivering dozens of presents to sick youngsters at Pinderfields Hospital.

Zoe Gaitley, who runs Hair N Beauty in Castleford, called on people to donate gifts and drop them off at the Smawthorne Lane business in the build up to the festive period. And the appeal proved a success after eight big bags of toys and treats were collected. Zoe said: “I was overwhelmed by the generosity of clients and even had people from the community who had been in.”