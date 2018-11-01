Full list of the best free Bonfire Night firework displays in Yorkshire

A wide array of Bonfire Night events will light up the sky in Yorkshire.

The below events are all free.

A wide array of Bonfire Night events will light up the sky in Yorkshire

Leeds

Roundhay Park Firework display

Where: Soldiers Field, Roundhay Park, Leeds, LS8 2BL

When: Monday, November 5

There will be number of free Bonfire Night events throughout Yorkshire

What time: Bonfire lit at 7.30 and fireworks display starts at 8pm

Cost: Free

Bramley park

Where: Upper Town Street, Bramley

When: Monday, November 5.

What time: Gates open at 7pm, the display starts at 7.30pm.

Cost: Free

Middleton Park

Where: Town Street, Middleton

When: Monday, November 5

What time: 7pm

Cost: Free

The Hunslet Club

Where: Hillidge Road. Hunslet, Leeds

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Event starts at 6pm, fireworks begin at 7.30pm

Cost: Free

Scarborough, Whitby and the Yorkshire Coast

McCain bonfire and fireworks

Where: McCain Sports Field

When: Monday November 5

What time: Entry is from 5pm and the display will commence at 6.45pm.

Cost: Free

Filey Lions Fireworks and Bonfire display

Where: West Avenue car park

When: Saturday November 3

What time: Festivities start at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks commence at 7.15pm. No on-site parking.

Cost: Free

Halifax and North Kirklees

The Sportsman

Where: The Sportsman, Bradford Old Road, Halifax

When: Friday, November 2

What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm

Cost: Free

Mount Tabor Annual Bonfire

Where: New Inn car park, Heath Hill Road, Mount Tabor, Halifax,

When: Saturday, November 3.

What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 6.45pm.

Cost: Free

The Alma Inn bonfire

Where: The Alma Inn, Cottonstones, Sowerby Bridge

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: 6pm

Cost: Entry costs £5 but is free before 6pm. Free for under 12s.

Scholes Cricket Club bonfire and fireworks

Where: Scholes Cricket Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire and fireworks from 6.30pm

Cost: Free entry

Wakefield

Fireworks Spectacular at Frickley Athletic FC

Where: Frickley Athletic Football Club, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF3 2EQ

When: Sunday, November 4

What time: Event from 4pm

Cost: Free