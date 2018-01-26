Funding boost for live events academy

Live events complex Production Park in South Kirkby will expand, thanks to a £250,000 investment from Creative England. The money will be used to develop Backstage Academy, the site’s educational arm, which offers degree courses in live events production.

It will fund a 200-capacity lecture theatre, four classrooms, management offices and a social hub, meaning the academy can up its student intake to 400 by 2019. Backstage is also taking part in a two year process to enable it to award degrees in its own right. If approved, it would become the district’s first university.