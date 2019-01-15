Fundraisers rally after collection box is stolen from bus station

Fundraisers rallied for a good cause in Pontefract after a collection box was stolen from the town’s bus station.

The Prince of Wales Hospice box full of coins was taken from the charity’s book exchange at the station on the evening of Wednesday, January 9.

But as word spread, a donation page was set up for the hospice to help replace the money lost, and donations came flooding in as a result.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “It is widely known that the incredible fundraising efforts of all the staff and customers at Pontefract Bus Station totals over £9,700 to date, and is well on its way to reaching the £10,000 target.

“To acknowledge the generosity of everyone, the hospice set up a Facebook ‘donate’ button to help replace the lost funds. We were overwhelmed by the support we received from the public, who raised a fantastic £130 overnight.”