Funds approved for apprenticeship scheme could unlock £750,000

Funding worth £60,000 has been agreed by Wakefield Council which could unlock a further £750,000 in grants to help provide new apprenticeships for young people in the district.

The council’s cabinet will provide the cash for the Routeways to Apprenticeship Programme which could in turn attract £460,000 from the European Social Fund and £290,000 of Business Rate Pool Funding.

The financial backing will be used to provide apprenticeship schemes for school leavers, with an emphasis on providing a link between schools and businesses.

The programme is expected to run for three years.

Speaking at the council’s recent cabinet meeting, deputy leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery said: “It means we will be able to interact with more people up to the age of 25.

“It will secure employment as a result which is really good news.

“We’ve not been able to reach everybody before but the extra funding will really make a difference.”

Wakefield Council leader, Coun Peter Box said that the additional money could help secure jobs in new, growing industries.

He said: “The real trick is to make sure that the apprenticeships are for the future.

“The world of work is changing so quick that unless we are ahead of the game then the district might be affected.

“We are looking at new technologies and how we get can people into apprenticeships of that kind.”