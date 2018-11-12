Gang of 50 youths dealt with following town centre trouble

A gang of up to 50 youths were dealt with by police following reports of anti-social behaviour in Pontefract town centre.

The sheer size of the group led to the decision being made to put a dispersal order over the town centre after reports came in of them causing trouble on Tuesday, November 6.

The 48-hour order ran from noon on November 7 to noon on November 9 and gave police the powers to temporarily ban the trouble causes from the town centre, or risk being arrested.

A police spokesman said: “A number of directions to leave were given. Over half of these were for youths below 16 who were taken home and had the direction to leave explained to their parents.

“This was an excellent result and will hopefully lead to a reduction of ASB in the area.”