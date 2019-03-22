Get a delicious discount from Keg and Kitchen

The Wakefield Express has teamed up with the newest restaurant in The Ridings to bring you this delicious discount deal.

Keg and Kitchen is offering 30 per cent off food from Friday, March 22 until Friday, April 5 to those with a voucher from this week's paper.

Since opening before Christmas the popular eatery, on the top mall, has impressed hungry shoppers with its range of breakfasts, burgers, steaks, fish and chips, sandwiches and salads.

So why not grab yourself a healthy lunch or a bit of pub grub when you’re passing through The Ridings over the next couple of weeks.

Pick up a copy of this week's Wakefield Express to get your voucher.