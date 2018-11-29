Gifts wanted for elderly patients at Pinderfields Hospital this Christmas

Donations of hats, scarves and toiletries are being requested as part of a campaign to collect gifts for elderly patients who will spend time at Pinderfields Hospital this Christmas.

Sarah Swift, who owns Swifts Butchers, Outwood, with her husband Jim, wants to collect 200 gifts for elderly patients who will be in hospital over the Christmas period.

READ MORE: Wakefield Council talks with criticised private contractor ENGIE kept secret

"I thought it would be nice to do something for the hospital," she said. "I was told that there are a large number of elderly patients who will be spending Christmas on their own and might not get any gifts or visitors.

"Christmas can be a very lonely time, so my mission is to put a smile on their faces with a gift.

"The thought of people not getting anything at Christmas breaks my heart.

"I'm trying to make sure that every elderly patient at Pinderfields Hospital receives a gift this Christmas."

READ MORE: Free Christmas parking for shoppers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Sarah is aiming to distribute at least 200 gifts, and is asking for donations of small items, including toiletries, nighties, gloves, hats, slippers and scarves.

Donations can be made to Swifts Butchers, 568 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2DT.

An evening donation session is also available at 6pm on Tuesdays during Weight Watchers sessions at Outwood Church Institude, 560A Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2DT.

All donations must be delivered by Saturday, December 8, to allow time for gifts to be organised and delivered to the hospital.

Contact Swifts Buitchers on Facebook with any queries regarding the campaign.