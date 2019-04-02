GIG REVIEW: Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Frontman Matt Baty of Geordie heavy rockers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (or Pigsx7 as they shall hereon be known, for reasons of word count) is on stage at a sold out Brudenell Social Club holding a piece of paper, threatening the crowd with a recital of current Sting botherer and pop rapper Shaggy’s lyrics.

A threat that was duly delivered upon, to much amusement, but not until the band had the good grace to loosen up all present with the opening tracks of their hard-hitting gothic-esque hard rock set.

Shirt unbuttoned, Baty writhes around the stage acting like Robert Plant, sounding like Lemmy Kilmister. Protection of the lead vocalist’s voice must be at a premium, such is the ferocity of the battering ram of the three guitar band’s set, sounding much more melodic than is belied through solely listening to their debut album King of Cowards.

The only release prior to this was the Feed the Rats EP from which only one song, Sweet Relief, made the cut this evening, although given this track exists sandwiched between two sixteen-minute behemoths then that’s perhaps hardly surprising.

The overall set here was disappointingly dispatched at slightly under an hour long but given the aural hammer with which Pigsx7 repeatedly beat each side of the head, there is perhaps a medical reason as to its brevity.

Opening with GNT, a track picked up by national radio and is no short measure why this and previous UK jaunts have quickly sold out, Baty and the band make short work of a seven song set.

As crude as they were outed as being, one thing in defence of Shaggy’s lyrics is that they are in the main somewhat legible. Less so here, not that it mattered one iota, particularly to the front few rows of a now very hot, very sweaty Brudenell. Each track served to turn the pressure screw, Shockmaster, Gloamer and Cake of Light leading the way to set closer and cornerstone A66.

Clocking in at nearly nine minutes this gave Baty sufficient time to lose not only his shirt but also trousers, completing the set in not much more than a pair of boxer shorts.

Pigsx7 have a sharp ear for melodic, heavy metal, delivered with a self depreciating, light hearted spin, akin to Faith No More’s preferred slant.

Long may they keep driving on, bringing home the bacon (x7).