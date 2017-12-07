Gin and tapas restaurant to open in Ossett Town Hall basement?

A gin and tapas restaurant could be created at Ossett Town Hall.

Cinta Ltd has applied for planning permission to refurbish what was once Manhattan bar, in the basement of the hall.

It plans to convert the old boiler house into commercial kitchens to enable it to operate the restaurant.

Planning documents state that Manhattan bar closed in 2009 and since then, the unit has set empty and disused.

They say: “The adoption of the old boiler rooms will allow CINTA to function and ensure these rooms are maintained and brought back into use.

“During refurbishment, CINTA will do all possible to maintain, enhance and revive any historical architectural features.”

They add: “Little change is proposed to the external appearance to ensure the new restaurant blends into the current facade of the town hall.”

It is proposed that the restaurant, at the Grade-II Listed building which dates back to 1908, will be open from 5pm until 11pm Monday to Friday, noon until 2am on Saturdays and noon until midnight on Sundays.

It is expected to employ the equivalent of 10 full-time staff.

Planning documents state: “The area of works have been adopted by CINTA Ltd on a five year repairing lease from the council and the kitchens are required to enable the functionality of the restaurant/bar.”

The application will be considered by Wakefield Council.