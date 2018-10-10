Gino D’Acampo wants Wakefield teams to join him for new series of Gino’s Win Your Wish List

Gino D’Acampo is back for a brand new Series 2 of Gino’s Win Your Wish List for Channel 5 - and he wants people from Wakefield to join in!

The show is soon to embark on a nationwide audition tour and is inviting teams from the Wakefield district to go.

In each episode of Win Your Wish List, a team of five compete in six rounds to win prizes from a list of gifts they have chosen on their “wish list.”

Previously each of the rounds featured either question on a chosen topic or a technical dexterity based challenge.

Teams can include family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours, sports teams, clubs...the list goes on.

The fun and family friendly entertainment series gives teams the chance to win big prizes that they’ve always dreamed of having.

Anyone interested in applying can email the team directly on casting@stellifymedia.com.