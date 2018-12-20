Girl, 6, suffers facial injuries after being hit by cyclist outside primary school

A six year-old girl suffered facial injuries after she was hit by a cyclist on the way home from school.

Parents want road safety measures to be put in place on Church Street in Ossett after Jessica Roberts was knocked to the ground last month.

Parents have called for road safety measures to be put in place outside the school.

The area, outside Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, used to be staffed by a lollipop lady, but she has not been replaced since leaving her post in April, parents say.

Now they are calling for urgent action be taken at the crossing to avoid a repeat incident.

Jessica suffered heavy bruising around her nose and eyes but is now recovering well.

Her mum, Becci Roberts, said that she did not blame the cyclist for what happened, but says that the layout of the road is hazardous.

Jessica was with a group of friends when the incident took place.

She said: "A lot of corners around the road are blind corners. Parking on the road obscures the view, especially at school pick-up time.

"Jessica was just standing with a group of kids and I think what she did was just step forward (into the road).

"It was horrible and there was a lot of children who witnessed it. I think some of them have been really upset by it.

"I know there's a lot of parents at the school who have been concerned about the situation.

"Something's got to give because if it had been a car I dread to think what would have happened."

The issue was brought up at a full council meeting on Wednesday, by Ossett ward councillor Lynn Masterman, who asked for the local authority to "intervene".

She said: "In the past we've requested a crossing for Church Street, near Holy Trinity.

"Unfortunately a few weeks ago, a little girl was knocked over by a cyclist. She had really bad facial injuries.

"If it had been a car she could have been killed."

In response, the council's Cabinet member for transport, Matthew Morley, said he was happy to look at the issue and promised a meeting with Ossett councillors in the new year to see if funding could be found.

Local Democracy Reporting Service