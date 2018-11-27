Giving Tuesday 2018: 12 Wakefield charities you can support this #GivingTuesday

After the mad spending spree of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday asks members of the public to support their favourite charity or cause.

Since launching in 2014, Giving Tuesday has raised millions of pounds, and has become one of the UK's biggest days for charity.

According to the Giving Tuesday website: "You can choose to support any charity you want in any way you want.

"Whether you bake good stuff, make good stuff, donate good stuff, tweet good stuff or even say good stuff ‐ how you support your favourite cause is totally up to you!"

We've put together a list of just some of the local charities partnered with Giving Tuesday, and the ways they help your local community.

AgeUK Wakefield District

The local branch of a national charity, AgeUK Wakefield aims to make living for the over 50s in Wakefield District a positive and, wherever possible, enjoyable experience.

It relies on donations and volunteers.

Visit the AgeUK Wakefield District website for details.

Autism Plus

This Doncaster-based charity was formed more than 30 years ago and provides support, including residential support, to individuals who have autism, learning disabilities and mental health diagnoses, across the North of England.

For more information about Autism Plus, click here.

Candlelighters

Candlelighters work with families across Yorkshire who are facing children's cancer, providing support for parents and children, and investing in research into children's cancer.

For more information about Candlelighters, click here.

Children's Heart Surgery Fund

Based at the Leeds General Infirmary, CHSF work with hundreds of babies, children and adults from across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire who require open heart surgery each year.

The charity also raise money for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, which they hope will become a world class centre of excellence.

Click here for more details.

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports children with life-shortening conditions – plus their entire families.

The Huddersfield hospice offers support to families at home, as well as at their state-of-the-art children’s hospice building, Russell House.

For details about the hospice, click here.

Northorpe Hall Child & Family Trust

The Northorpe Hall Child & Family Trust support children’s mental and emotional health in Kirklees, providing counselling, mentors and confidence to hundreds of children each year,

More information on the Mirfield-based charity is available here.

Shift.ms

A social network for people with multiple sclerosis, the charity described itself as "founded by MSers, for MSers" and works with thousands of recently diagnosed people across the world as they struggle to make sense of MS.

The online community is based at shift.ms.

St Gemma's Hospice

Celebrating its 40th birthday this year, St Gemma's is one of the largest hospices in the UK. It works to provide the best possible care and quality of life for local people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses – both at the Hospice and out in the community.

Click here for more information or to make a donation.

The Miscarriage Association

This Wakefield-based charity provides support and information to anyone affected by miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or molar pregnancy.

It offers a helpline, for those affected by a miscarriage, including family, friends, colleagues and health professionals, as well as a helpline.

For details, visit the Miscarriage Association website.

Wakefield Hospice

Wakefield Hospice endorses a holistic approach to providing the highest level of symptom management and care for people who have advanced active, progressive and life threatening illness.

The hospice is raising money to replace their dishwasher, which they say they would struggle without.

For more information, click here.

Wakefield District Sight Aid

This charity supports local visually impaired people and their families, offering emotional and practical help, support and advice, community events, home visits and a relephone advice line.

Visit their website for more details and to donate.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity

Based in Wakefield, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity raises funds to help your ambulance service help you. Money raised helps to fund projects which enable everyone to respond in a medical emergency.

Visit the YAS charity website for more information.

Which charities will you be showing your support for this #GivingTuesday? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.