Glorious sun helps annual event raise over £3,000

Fine weather ensured there was a great turn out for Middlestown Gala.

The 2018 Gala King and Queen Freddie Turner and Molly Jessop helped open the event which saw a vintage car show, a dog show, cake show, welly wanging competition, a dressage show, and a barbecue.

Organiser Joan Fearnside said: “It was a cracking day, we had a few different things this year so we had people stopping for longer.”

The day helped raise more than £3,000 which will go towards good causes in the community.