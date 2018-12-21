Golden couple celebrate 50 years as husband and wife

A couple have celebrated a major matrimonial milestone after notching up 50 years as husband and wife.

Lorraine and Arthur Gledhill from Ossett were given a surprise party to mark their golden anniversary and were showered with gifts.

Lorraine, 67, said: “We thought we were just going for a quiet meal at the Red Lion and when we got there the whole family were there!

“It was lovely and we got some really nice presents.”

But the celebration was a far cry from their wedding day on December 14, 1968.

Following a ceremony at Dewsbury Registry Office, they enjoyed a reception at Lorraine’s mother’s house before all the men went off to the pub.

“I was too young, I was only 17 so my mother said I wasn’t allowed to go,” explained Lorraine.

The couple had met at church when Lorraine was just 16 and Arthur was 18.

Once married, they lived in Dewsbury and Gawthorpe before finally settling in Ossett, where they live now on Moorlands Avenue.

Arthur had worked as an assistant manager at Halfords while Lorraine worked at Slazenger sports manufacturers at Horbury Bridge.

They eventually had three children, and can now boast seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Both retired about four years ago, with Arthur, who is now 69, stepping down six months after Lorraine “because he got jealous”, she jokes.

But after 50 years, what is the big secret to long and happy marriage?

Lorraine said: “I think we just talk a lot, we never let anything eat away at us.”