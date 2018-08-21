Good Samaritans helped Castleford attempted robbery victim

POLICE investigating the attempted robbery of a woman in Castleford town centre are trying to trace two people who stopped to help the victim.

The 54-year-old victim was knocked to the floor by a man who attempted to take her purse.

Police said a male and a female helped the victim up from the ground.

The attempted robbery happened on the afternoon of Tuesday July 10, but police only released details today. (Aug 21)

The victim was wearing a red hooded top at the time of the offence.

Detective Inspector Dave Rogerson, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This male and female have stopped to help the victim and are potentially significant witnesses to the attempted robbery itself.

“I would ask them to make contact with the police so that we can continue our enquiries into this incident. Similarly if you recall a family member or friend telling you how they helped a woman in Castleford town centre then please let them know that we need their help.”

Anyone who can assist detectives investigating this offence are asked to call Wakefield District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180338504.