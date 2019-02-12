Gordon Banks left a Leeds crowd star struck at his 'last ever' public event in Farsley months before death

England's 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks left a Leeds crowd "star struck" during what is thought to be his final public appearance only months ago.

It was announced this morning that the Sheffield-born stopper, who earned 73 caps for his country, has died aged 81.

In November Sheridann Dickerson, managing director of Wakefield-based SJD Sports, put on an appearance of Mr Banks at Deeva Restaurant in Farsley.

Mr Dickerson today said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken about Gordon’s passing, he was a footballing icon but more importantly he was a true gentleman who would spare his time for anybody.

"He was an absolute pleasure to work with and it was also an incredible honour for myself to host his last ever public event."

A source close to the legend told Mr Dickerson that it would be Mr Banks's last appearance, in part due to declining health, said the MD.

Mr Dickerson added: "My thoughts go out to his family and friends at this unfortunate time.

"The audience at Deeva in November were star struck and blown away by his incredible stories and once again it was an honour for me to provide the people of Yorkshire with one more chance to meet one of the remaining living legends of our beautiful game."

Mr Banks was named Fifa goalkeeper of the year six times, and may be best known for his stunning acrobatic save from a Pele header during the 1970 World Cup against Brazil.

Born in Sheffield, he won the League Cup with Stoke and Leicester, before retiring in 1973.

He revealed in 2016 that he was battling kidney cancer for the second time, and died peacefully overnight.

A statement issued by Stoke on the Banks family's behalf said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight.

"We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him.

"We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time."