Grayson Perry's Art Club has become a much-loved TV series, encouraging members of the public to embrace their creativity, sometimes using art as therapy.

Each week, thousands of people submit their pieces created to a specific theme, with Grayson then selecting his favourites. These chosen artworks then form part of the exhibition, which also showcases art by celebrity guests and Grayson himself.

Fern Rice from Pontefract, who identifies as non-binary, is 17 and currently studying fine art, history and English literature at a local college.

Fern's painting is entitled "Dysphoria"

The acrylic painting was submitted on the given theme “Inside My Head” and deals with feelings often associated with gender dysphoria and the idea that how a person looks on the outside does not always reflect how they feel about themselves on the inside.

"People immediately perceive me as female, regardless of what I might have told them...that I am non-binary,” Fern said.

"The painting gives me hope...about acceptance of myself and of being accepted by others."

Grayson's Art Club: The Exhibition III is now open and will run until April 16, 2023 at Midlands Art Centre, Birmingham.

