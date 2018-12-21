Great British Bake Off Karen is VIP at charity do

A feel-good festive event helped bring a sparkle to the city as customers were invited to enjoy a VIP shopping experience.

Hosted at Debenhams, Trinity Walk, in partnership with the Look Good, Feel Better charity, the VIP event featured makeup tips, performances and a talk from Karen Wright, who appeared in this year’s Great British Bake Off.

Store manager Eryn Reynolds said: “Look Good, Feel Better do some great work across the country.

“We’re trying to help everyone feel good about themselves and have a good evening out.”