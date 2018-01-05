Green light for 112 new homes at Bishopgarth

Up to 112 new houses could be built at a former West Yorkshire Police training centre.

The police force and Redrow Homes have been granted planning permission to construct the homes at the old police facility on Bishopgarth in the city centre.

An outline planning application for the development was given the green light in 2016.

And now Wakefield Council planners have given the go-ahead to a reserved matters application, setting out the plans in more detail.

The 112 homes would be a mixture of apartments, townhouses and detached and semi-detached properties.

They would be accessed from College Grove Road and Westfield Road.

The development would also include an area of open space, as well as parking areas.

A report produced by planning officers states that a total of £542,782 will be requested from developers to contribute to education provision.

This would include cash for nearby primary and secondary school places.

West Yorkshire Police moved to new training facilities at Carr Gate in 2014.

The Bishopgarth site is made up of classroom buildings, training rooms and a lecture theatre.