Green’s in Wakefield powers its way to increased turnover

This week’s winning team is Green’s, which manufactures systems that help industrial, power generating and marine companies to reduce emissions, improve efficiency and save money.

Established in Wakefield in 1821, Green’s headquarters is in Raines House and its factory on Calder Vale Road. In the last year, turnover has risen 27 per cent to £9.2million, with around half of business now coming from overseas. The firm was also recently shortlisted for a major industry award. MD Matthew Crewe said: “Our talented team is highly skilled across a wide range of disciplines.”