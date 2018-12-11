Gunmen chased from Normanton takeaway during attempted robbery

Gunmen fled empty handed after being chased out of a Chinese takeaway in Normanton by staff.

Two males wearing balaclavas burst into the Wonderful takeaway on Castleford Road shortly before 9.30pm last night, Monday, December 10.

Carrying a handgun, they demanded money, but staff refused and then chased the pair out of the premises and down Castleford Road.

No items were taken and no-one was injured during the incident.

However, there was an earlier incident reported to police at the Jet Garage just yards from the takeaway where two males were acting suspiciously, but nothing was taken and no demands were made.

Cordons were in place last night whilst police forensically examined the scenes and conducted CCTV enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180619042 or information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.