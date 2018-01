Students at Wakefield Girls’ High School donned party hats to smash a Guinness World Record and draw attention to a mental health campaign.

In total, 631 pupils wore conical party hats this morning, beating the previous record of 481 to support Young Minds Charity.

Wakefield Girls' High School attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the number of people wearing a conical party hat in one place. Picture Scott Merrylees

Head of WGHS, Nina Gunson, said: “What a super way to start the week and a great antidote to a drizzly, January morning.”