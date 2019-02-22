Have a your say on new 160-space car park plan for station

Residents are being urged to have their say on the new 160-space car park proposed in Outwood.

The site earmarked is on land at Lofthouse Gate Country Park, west of the sports pitches, and would be accessed from Colliery Approach.

The plans can be viewed at outwood Medical Centre on Potovens Lane from Monday, March 4 until Friday, March 15, 8am to 6.30pm.

A questionnaire is available at the medical centre.

There will also be a drop-in session at Outwood Working Men’s Club, Ledger Lane on Friday, March 15 from 5pm to 8pm and officers will be in attendance.

Cash for the project is being provided through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA)after complaints over the number of motorists being forced to leave their cars on the streets with space at a premium.

Outwood councillor, Matthew Morley said: “Outwood has got a very successful station, but with that comes the problems with car parking.”

People can also email their views to transplan@wakefield.gov.uk