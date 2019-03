People are being urged to have their say with a consultation into improvements at Outwood train station

Among the ideas is a 160-space car park and CCTV cameras.

A Wakefield Council spokesman said: “The existing Outwood station car park is full well before 9am.

“A new surface car park is proposed on land at Lofthouse Gate Country Park, west of the sports pitches and near to the railway line.”

Log onto www.wakefield.gov.uk/outwood