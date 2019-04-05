Generous school delivers a huge haul for Wakefield’s Foodbank

Donations have flooded in for a food bank thanks to the efforts of a Kettlethorpe school.

Hendal Primary opted to support St Catherine’s Church appeal again this year as part of their community work and collected in even more than they did 12 months ago.

Martha, Poppy, Jack, William.

Heather Jackson, who is a behavioural support worker at the Hendal Lane school, said: “It was a whole-school approach this year - last year it was the school’s nurture group.

“St Catherine’s came in and took an assembly to explain to the children what the food bank was and how it helps people in the community.

“It was all about community links and raising awareness for the food bank.

“Last year we had six boxes, this year we had about 20 bags and we filled two cars with it all.

“It was significantly more than last year - I think it helped that the vicar came in and explained everything about the food bank.

“They absolutely loved it because they could see how much effort everybody was putting into this.

“They were all so proud of themselves.”

St Catherine’s on Doncaster Road has been running since 2012, and centre manager Lisa Grant says it is important to forge links with the community and especially schools so youngsters can gain an understanding of the work involved.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted because our stock is very low at the moment and demand is really high.

“It’s really important that children learn about what we do here.”

To inquire about donating food or money to St Catherine’s call 01924 211130.