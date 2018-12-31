NHS Trust made £1.7m from hospital parking in just 12 months

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust made nearly £1.7m from staff and visitor car parking during a 12 month period.

The trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, raised the cash between April 2017 and March 2018.

Figures revealed in a Freedom of Information response showed that a total of £1.1m was received from hospital workers parking at the sites, with a further £582,000 made from people visiting their relatives and friends.

The trust has previously said that all money made from car parking goes back into patient care.

Reports in the national media after Christmas said that around 40 per cent of hospital authorities across the country have raised car parking charges in the last year.

Visitor prices at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury have remained the same since August 2015.

A one hour stay costs £2, while a two hour stay costs £2.80.

Leaving the car for up to four hours costs £5, while parking for up to 24 hours is £6.90.

For disabled drivers with a blue badge, a one hour stay costs £2, while any stay up to 24 hours is £2.80.

In response to the FOI request, the trust said: “There have been no increases to staff parking charges since the beginning of the 2016/17 financial year; prices have been frozen for the last two years.

“There has been no increase to the patient and visitor tariffs since August 2015; prices have been frozen for just over three years.

“The trust does charge for blue badge disabled parking, these charges have been in place since September 2015 and again have seen no increase since the introduction of the charges.”

