Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract as rated by you

The Express can today reveal a list of Wakefield’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of WF1.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Wakefield based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available.

To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk

Ash Grove, England Lane, Knottingley - 46% would recommend.

Maybush Medical Centre, Belle Isle Health Park, Wakefield - 69% would recommend.

The Grange, Highfield Road, Hemsworth, Pontefract - 72% would recommend.

Stuart Road, Stuart Road, Pontefract - 74% would recommend

Outwood Park Medical Centre, Potovens Lane, Wakefield - 75% would recommend.

Riverside Medical Centre. Savile Road, Castleford - 76% would recommend.

Elizabeth Court Surgery, Elizabeth Dr, Airedale, Castleford - 76% would recommend.

Prospect Surgery, Ossett Health Village, Kingsway, Ossett - 76% would recommend.

Eastmoor Health Centre, Windhill Rd, Wakefield - 77% would recommend.

Henry Moore Clinic, 26 Smawthorne Ln, Castleford - 78% would recommend.

Homestead, Homestead Dr, Wakefield - 78% would recommend.

White Rose Surgery, Exchange St, South Elmsall, Pontefract - 79% would recommend.

King’s Medical Practice, King Edward Street , Normanton - 79% would recommend.

Trinity Medical Centre, Trinity Medical Centre, Thornhill St, Wakefield - 80% would recommend.

Lupset Health Centre, George-A-Green Court, Wakefield - 81% would recommend.

Orchard Croft, Cluntergate, Horbury, Wakefield - 82% would recommend.

Castleford Medical Practice, Welbeck St, Castleford - 82% would recommend.

Park View Surgery, 60 Queen St, Normanton - 82% would recommend.

Northgate, Northgate, Pontefract - 86% would recommend.

Crofton and Sharlston Medical Practice, Slack Lane,Crofton,Wakefield - 86% would recommend.

Stanley, Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield - 87% woudl recommend.

Ferrybridge Medical Centre, 8-10 High St, Knottingley - 87% would recommend.

Warrengate Medical Centre, 78 Upper Warrengate, Wakefiel - 88% would recommend.

Tieve Tara, Park Dale, Castleford - 88% would recommend.

Dr DP Diggle and Dr RE Phillips, Church View Health Centre, Langthwaite Road South, South Kirkby, Pontefract - 89% would recommend.

Friarwood Surgery, Carleton Glen, Pontefract - 90% would recommend.

Newland Surgery, Newland Surgery/Newland La, Normanton - 92% would recommend.

Dr SP Singh and Partners, Langthwaite Rd, South Kirkby, Pontefract - 93% would recommend.

Church Street Surgery, Kingsway, Ossett Health Village, Ossett - 94% would recommend.

Queen Street Surgery, 60 Queen St, Normanton - 94% would recommend.

Alverthorpe, Balne Ln, Wakefield - 95% would recommend.

Middlestown, 129 New Rd, Middlestown, Wakefield - 96% would recommend.

College Lane, Barnsley Rd, Ackworth, Pontefract - 96% would recommend.

Chapelthorpe, Standbridge Ln, Wakefield - 96% would recommend.

New Southgate Surgery, Buxton Pl, Wakefield - 96% would recommend.

Drs Roberts and Wakefield, St Thomas Road Surgery, St Thomas Road, Featherstone, Pontefract - 97% would recommend.

Station Lane, Station Lane Medical Centre, Station Ln, Featherstone - 97% would recommend.

Patience Lane, 3-5 Patience Ln, Altofts, Normanton - 97% would recommend.