Superdrug is now offering an in-store breast cancer checking service

Superdrug has announced that it will now be offering a breast cancer checking service to women in the UK.

The health and beauty retailer will be offering a ‘no touch’ consultation in all 56 of its nurse clinics across the UK, with the aim of educating women how to spot the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

The new service aims to encourage more conversations about breast cancer checking and promote awareness.

Promoting breast awareness

Working in partnership with charity CoppaFeel!, the high street chain aims to host more than 100,000 breast checking consultations in the first year.

The launch of the examination service comes following new research which reveals how uncomfortable many people are discussing changes in their breasts, with 82 per cent of women and 63 per cent of men saying such conversations make them uneasy.

Breast cancer is still the most common cancer among women, with around 54,900 new breast cancer cases being diagnosed in the UK every year – approximately 150 diagnoses every day.

In an effort to improve the lack of conversation and knowledge, CoppaFeel! have trained Superdrug nurses on how to talk to patients who attend a clinic appointment about how and when to check themselves at home.

Sophie Dopierala, Director of Education and Health Comms at CoppaFeel! said, “Our annual research shows for most women who aren’t checking their breasts, knowledge on what to look for remains the main barrier.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Superdrug.

“Using their trained nurses to encourage people on how to check their boobs or pecs will ensure we are reaching a whole new audience with the breast awareness message.”

‘It can save your life’

Researchers have announced that deaths from breast cancer will decrease by nine per cent in the next five years, and that number will keep improving if more women are aware of the signs and symptoms to look out for.

Dr Pixie McKenna, Superdrug’s Health and Wellbeng ambassador, said, “Once you know how simple checking your breasts is, it can save your life.

“I am so pleased to see Superdrug nurses will be taking this initiative to all patients.

“Everyone should be able to check whether on themselves or a partner, or even talking it through with a friend – the more conversations the better!”

The launch has been back by Love Island’s Olivia Buckland, whose own experience with a breast lump inspired her to lead the campaign to make checking conversations more normal, both on the high street and across the UK.

Buckland said, “After finding a lump in my own breast in the past and having it removed, the chance to work with CoppaFeel! and Superdrug really resonated with me.

“It’s amazing that Superdrug is now offering this service on the high street with their friendly, trained nurses, making it accessible for everyone to have a breast or pec checking conversation.

“I want to work to normalise these checking conversations for everyone, and this launch is a big step closer to doing so.”