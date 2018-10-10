Wakefield Hospice launches Light Up a Life Appeal

ITS Light up a Life appeal has been launched by Wakefield Hospice, and anyone can dedicate a light on a special tree, in return for a donation towards patient care.

The Tree of Light will be lit at special services at Wakefield Hospice on December 7 and 8, and Wakefield Cathedral on December 9.

Money raised will help the hospice care for people with life-limiting illnesses over Christmas and through the following months. Last year the appeal raised £32,630 which helped pay for 1,305 hours of nursing care.

Tracy Hambleton, healthcare assistant at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who dedicates a light in memory of a loved one. Every donation helps provide the highest quality support for seriously ill people.”

Every person who dedicates a light will receive a Christmas card showing their dedication, and all dedications appear in the Book of Christmas Blessings, to be displayed at the hospice and cathedral.

The appeal is sponsored by Arriva Yorkshire Ltd and supported by Consort Healthcare. To dedicate a light or request tickets call 01924 331401 or visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/light