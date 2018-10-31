Watchdog praises care home on outskirts of Leeds that helps people with learning disabilities 'achieve their hopes and dreams'

A service that supports people with learning disabilities to achieve their "hopes and dreams" has been given the highest praise by a health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Dolphin Lane care home, in Thorpe, near East Ardsley, as "Outstanding" overall in a fresh report.

Inspectors highlighted how staff go "the extra mile" when it comes to helping residents engage with their hobbies and get into education or work.

The care home, based between Leeds and Wakefield, supports up to 15 people living with learning disabilities.

The CQC's report said: "People were supported by staff to lead fulfilling lives, ranging from gaining education and employment to achieving their 'hopes and dreams'.

"The service went the 'extra mile' to ensure that people were able to engage with their hobbies and interests as much as possible."

Run by J C Care Limited, the care home has now improved its overall rating from "Good", during an inspection in 2015.

In the latest individual assessment categories, it was rated as "Outstanding" for being responsive and well-led.

The report said: "The service had made extensive efforts to integrate the service with the local community, this included charity events designed and chosen by people to give back to the community, engaging with local councillors and ministers and giving people encouragement to speak up about how local services could improve the lives of people with learning disabilities."

Meanwhile, there was praise for "skilled staff" at the care home.

The report added: "Everyone we spoke with told us staff were kind, caring and compassionate.

"Staff supported people to maintain independent lives, and people told us their privacy and dignity was protected."