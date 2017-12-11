Heating problem at Wakefield’s Sun Lane swimming pool

A swimming pool is colder than usual today because of a heating problem at Wakefield Council’s Sun Lane leisure centre.

The council has apologised for the low temperature and for warm showers not being available at the city centre pool.

Wakefield Council said on its Twitter feed: “Owing to a heating issue, warm showers are not available and pool’s cooler than usual at Sun Lane today.

“We hope to have this resolved early tomorrow. Thank you for your patience on this matter. We will keep you updated here with details.”