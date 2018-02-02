‘Help Tour de Yorkshire put us on the map’

Castleford is preparing to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire to the town for the very first time.

Cycling race organisers have announced that a roadshow will be held in the area in the run up to the May event.

And Castleford councillor Richard Forster is urging people to turnout to find out more about the tour and help put the town on the map.

Coun Forster: “The Tour coming through Castleford is an historic event.

“We need to get as many children involved in it as we can and give them a chance to see what’s going on, as well as businesses, community groups and individuals.

“We are hoping that the race will inspire people in terms of fitness and encourage people to get involved in cycling - men and women, boys and girls. We’ve got both the men’s and women’s race coming through.

“Whilst the cameras are on Castleford, we want to make sure that we are being put on the map.

“We are working with the market, with Queen’s Mill and with others to do things that represent Castleford and showcase what we have to offer.

“When the race has gone through, we don’t want people to just leave, we want them to visit the other sites in the area and see Castleford at its best.

“We want as many people as possible, businesses, organisations, community groups and individuals to get down to the roadshow, find out all about the tour, see how they could get involved and share their ideas.”

The county’s most celebrated cycling race, which runs from May 3 to 6, will take in South Elmsall, Ackworth, Pontefract and Castleford on a Yorkshire heritage-inspired section of the route.

Riders will pass through the district as they make their way on a 149km journey from Barnsley to Ilkley on May 4.

It will be the third time the district has played host to the tour.

In 2015, Wakefield city centre was the location for the start of the third day of the race.

And in 2016, the tour passed through Knottingley, Pontefract, Upton and North and South Elmsall.

The Castleford roadshow will be held at Queen’s Mill, on Aire Street, on Thursday, March 1 from 5pm until 7.30pm.