Help us feed our families in need

The first donations of food and finance have already started to come in after we launched the Christmas Hamper Appeal last week.

Organised by the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry, this Express-backed appeal has successfully provided help for many underprivileged families in the greater Wakefield area for a number of years.

Building on the success of previous appeals we have been able to reach more than 1.000 families annually for the last two years. And we are aiming for that figure again to help ensure as many children and their parents as possible have a Christmas to remember.

This year, the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry has already donated £1,000 to get the appeal off to a flying start.

But we still need a lot more from our generous readers - whether it is individual food items, finished hampers or cash - to ensure we can meet that ambitious target.

Kevin Dobson, the manager of CAP’s Market Street centre, said: “The donation from the Rotary Club has got us off to a great start and gives us a solid foundation on which to plan the sourcing of food for the hampers.”

Organisers are also looking for sponsors from the business community in the Wakefield area to help with the finance of the boxes and the food.

Any firms that would be prepared to help should contact Mr Dobson on 01924 381119.

Donations should be dropped off at CAP.

Finished hampers should consist of basics such as tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereal, chocolate biscuits, tinned potatoes or instant mash, tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned fruit, Angel Delight, fruit juice and chocolate or sweets.

You could also include extras such as tinned ham or corned beef, pasta, rice, meat paste, jam or marmalade, gravy mix, pot noodles, cup-a-soup or pasta in sauce.

Please remember that no fresh food or alcohol should be included.

The deadline for food donations is November 30 and the final date for completed hampers is December 4.

Call 01924 381119 for more information.