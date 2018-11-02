‘Help us get our community hall back and open’

Church hall users fear they will be left permanently without premises unless they can raise the funds to repair damage caused by vandals.

The hall of St Michael’s in Castleford has been left without electricity since yobs targeted the place earlier in the summer.

They first tried to set fire to the wires that ran along the church wall to the hall, before cutting them.

Several groups used the premises, including baby and dance groups and Girl Guides, as well as hosting regular coffee mornings and fairs.

Only the Girl Guides groups are still meeting regularly but are having to use the church itself rather than the hall.

However, the church has limited amenities.

With the darker nights now drawing in and winter approaching, a new appeal has been launched to help find the funds to make the necessary repairs to the hall.

It is hoped that £5,000 would be enough to have the place back up and running.

Guide leader Sammy Hayley said: “It looks like they’ve tried to set fire to it, but when they couldn’t they just cut it.

“The hall was well used, it was pretty much every day that something was on in there.

“Nobody has been able to use it since it was vandalised, it’s freezing in there.

“The church and the hall means a lot to me, not just for my units but for me personally - my mum got married in there and my sister was christened in there.

“The groups meeting there need help to get back in there as soon as possible as we are currently meeting in the church as nights are getting longer and colder.”

The group has applied to the Aviva Community Funds project but they require online votes if they are to stand a chance of securing any of the cash.

To cast a vote, log onto www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/ and search for projects in Castleford.

The voting will close on November 20.