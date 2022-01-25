Hemsworth Water Park (Photo: Google)

Police received a call shortly before 10am today (Tuesday) reporting that a child had been seen close to the water at one of the park's lakes.

The child was found safe and well.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 9.47am today (Tuesday), police received a concern for safety call relating to a child who had been seen close to the water at Hemsworth Water Park.