Hepworth's Christmas Market: Here's everything you need to know about one of Yorkshire's top Christmas shopping destinations

This year's Hepworth Christmas Market promises to be bigger and better this year, offering a fun and festive day out for the whole family.

Named as ‘one of Britain’s best Christmas Markets’ by the Guardian, visitors to the market will find the popular mix of craft and homeware stalls.

Opening tomorrow, there will be over 80 stalls selling textiles, jewellery, handmade cosmetics, candles, homeware and much more made by some of the UK's most talented artists and designers.

There will also be a food and drink tent selling produce made in Yorkshire and an outdoor area with a range of street food.

The market will open tomorrow, November 23 and will be open this weekend, Novemeber 24 and 25, then again next weekend, November 30 to December 2, from 10am – 5pm.

Entry is £1 and free to members and under 16s.

This year there will be:

Craft and Food Market - 10am-5pm

The popular craft and food market returns with a high quality selection of items from independent makers based across Yorkshire and further afield.

Street Food Market - 11am-4pm

There will be a cafe tent and outdoor seating area with street food from Toast of Harrogate, Fancy an Indian, Pie eyed, The Hop Box, Mor Mor, Wrapture, The Spicy Biker and The Extraordinary Travelling Gin Company.

The Hepworth Cafe will also be popping-up outside, serving cakes along with hot, cold and alcoholic drinks.

Performances

Festive music and theatre from professional, community and youth acts based across the region.

Performance schedule:

Friday, November 23 - 12.15pm-3pm: Long Division presents Maya Kally, Jess Edwards , Del Scott Miller and Ben Robinson.

Saturday, November 24 - 11am-1.30pm: Wakefield Community Gospel Choir.

Sunday, November 25 - 1pm-3pm: Crofton Brass Band.

Friday, November 30: Cathedral Academy of Performing Arts.

Saturday, December 1 - 11.30am-1.30pm: St Austin's Choir. 3pm Singing Mums.

Sunday, December 2 - 10am-1pm: Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band.

'Twas the night before Christmas

Sunday, November 25 - 11am-11.45am and 2pm-2.45pm.

Front Room Productions present Twas The Night Before Christmas, with music, poetry and festive fun for all the family. Plus a chance to meet Santa and his elves!

Book your place

Tickets cost £5 for one adult and one child, plus £4 for an additional adult or child. The production is aimed at children aged 3-8 but all ages are welcome.

Festive Explorers

Friday, November 23 and Friday, November 30. Drop-in. 11am-4pm. Free.

Visitors can explore the sensory winter wonderland specially designed for early years children and grown ups. Suitable for 0-4 years.

Paper Decorations

Saturday, November 24 and Sunday November 25. Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2. Drop-in. 11am-4pm. Free.

Create your own decorations with paper folding and weaving.