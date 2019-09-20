Here's how the doors at this city centre block of flats 'ran out of credit'

If you're looking to buzz in to this block of flats you might be out of luck.

The intercom system at the Manor Mills building near Bridgewater Place in Leeds has run out of credit.

Manor Mill, Ingram Street, Leeds

Visitors who dial a flat number to get in are greeted with a recorded message telling them the machine has run out of credit and offering instructions on how to top up.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: "It's been like this for about a month and it's not the end of the world but it's a pretty poor show.

"Pay-as-you-go doors - is it running on a Nokia 3210?"

LIV, the company that manages the building and several others in Leeds, has been approached for comment.