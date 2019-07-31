Here's how Wakefield Council can help prevent flooding during these heavy downfalls

Wakefield Council will help those whose property is at risk of flooding with sandbags upon request.

With yesterday's and today's heavy rain, people's homes and could be at risk of flooding.

Wakefield Council has information about on they can help.

Here's the information you'll need:

They say that if you are at risk of flooding, they can supply you with sandbags. If the request is urgent please call 0345 8 506 506. You can also request online by clicking here.

You will need to tell them where you need to sandbags, how many you'll need and where the water is coming from.

The council say they will ONLY provide sandbags for care homes and hospitals, businesses providind a life saving service and properties at risk of serious flooding.

They will NOT provide sandbags for commercial properties, businesses that don't have a lifesaving service, sheds, garages, gardens and outbuildings.

They warn that delivery could take serveral hours and they will provide between 10 and 15 bags for doorways.

The most urgent requests will be dealt with first and sandbags are not guaranteed.

Once delivered, it's up to the person delivered to to dispose of them correctly.