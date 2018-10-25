Here’s how you can have your say on new leisure centre plans

Residents have until November 2 to comment on the plans for the new £20m leisure hub at Pontefract Park.

The blueprints include a 25-metre swimming pool, gym, tennis courts and 250 parking spaces.

It will replace the closed leisure centres at Castleford and Knottingley.

More than 30 objections have been raised, including some who say that the area has already been earmarked for a relief road.

Comment on the application, number 18/01441/FUL, on Wakefield Council’s planning portal on their website here