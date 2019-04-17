Here's when and how to see the full Pink Moon in the night sky this week

This week will see a so-called ‘Pink Moon’ rising over the skies of the UK.

But what is the Pink Moon and how can you see it?

The Pink Moon

Despite its name, the moon won’t actually turn fully pink. The name is derived from one of the first flowers to bloom in spring, known as the Wild Ground Phlox.

This flower turns a shade of pink and is now commonly associated with the April full moon.

The first full moon of April - which also goes by names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon or Fish Moon - is traditionally a sign of both springtime and Easter.

However, the moon does sometimes look slightly pink.

When and how can I see the Pink Moon?

Weather permitting, the UK will get the chance to see the splendid view of the full moon as it lights up the skies on Good Friday (19 April).

The full moon phase starts at approximately 12.12pm when the moon is exactly opposite the sun on the other side of Earth.

When dusk arrives and the skies begin to darken, and this will offer you the best view of the Pink Moon as it passes across the sky. Going outside will offer you a clearer view of the moon.

However, if you do miss this week’s full moon, there will be a total of 13 full moon phases in 2019.