Here's why you might see a lot of smoke and firefighters in Wakefield tonight

Smoke and a heavy fire service presence are expected in Stanley this evening while a training exercise is carried out.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) tweeted about the exercise this afternoon, warning residents not to be alarmed.

They warned that those close to St Swithins Court, Stanley might notice a lot of smoke and fire engines in the area between 8pm and 9.30pm.

But residents are asked not to be alarmed, as the incident is simply a training exercise.

The tweet reads: "Exercise in #Wakefield Crews are carrying out an exercise at St Swithins Court, Stanley, Wakefield tonight between 8pm - 9:30pm Don't be alarmed if you see lots of smoke, firefighters & fire engines in the area."

