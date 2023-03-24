News you can trust since 1852
A service was held at Outwood Parish Church

Here’s 24 pictures of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Lofthouse Colliery disaster

It is 50 years since a mining disaster claimed the lives of seven men.

By James Carney
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT

Tragedy struck on March 21, 1973, when miners working on coalseamknown as the Flockton Drift at Lofthouse Colliery unexpectedly hit an old tunnel and the water surged in.

The men who died were Edward Finnegan, 40, of Kirkhamgate, William Armitage, 41, of Eastmoor, Alan Haigh, 30, of Outwood, Sydney St Clair Brown, 36, of Leeds, Colin Barnaby, 36, of East Ardsley, Charles Cotton, 49, of Leeds and Frank Billingham, 48, of Flanshaw.

Events were held in Lofthouse and Outwood over the weekend to mark the occasion.

Pictures by Paul Medlock.

Around 30 miners had been excavating a coalface near to an abandoned and flooded 19th century mineshaft.

Around 30 miners had been excavating a coalface near to an abandoned and flooded 19th century mineshaft.

They were working on a coalseam known as the Flockton Drift when they unexpectedly hit an old tunnel and the water surged in.

They were working on a coalseam known as the Flockton Drift when they unexpectedly hit an old tunnel and the water surged in.

Tony Banks, centre

Tony Banks, centre

Around 200 people were involved in the events on the Saturday

Around 200 people were involved in the events on the Saturday

